Aadhaar card

Insurance, Security agency not to ask for Aadhaar card for KYC

In a step to ensure the protection of Aadhaar related information of people, the Finance Ministry has ordered the insurance and security agency not to ask for the Aadhaar card photocopy for Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Instead, the Ministry has recommended insurance companies and agencies to use UIDAI - Aadhar Authentication Service in order to complete the verification process.

The step is taken by the Finance Ministry under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Insurance companies will also ensure the security and privacy of Aadhaar related information under the Aadhaar Act.

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, can enroll to obtain Aadhaar number. The Aadhaar card includes details like name, date of birth, gender, permanent address, mobile number (optional) and email ID (optional).

