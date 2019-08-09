Intel agencies sound high alert for Punjab, Rajasthan fearing possible attack from Pakistan

New Delhi: Days after the BJP-led Narendra Modi government announced abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence agencies have sounded a high alert in Punjab and Rajasthan, fearing a possible attack from Pakistan. According to intelligence agency sources, Pakistan may use its Army's Mujahideen battalion to carry out infiltration in the bordering areas of Punjab, Rajasthan.

Immediately after announcing the abrogation of Ar370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the government deployed additional forces along the Line of Control (LoC) to thwart any untoward incident from Pakistan's side. Sources said, following India's mobilisation of forces in the LoC, the neighbouring country might make Rajasthan and Punjab its soft target by sending infiltrators to carry out terror activities.

The Intelligence agencies have asked both the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to observe high vigilance in areas of Rajasthan nearing Pakistan border such as Jodhpur.

India abrogated Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir after a resolution regarding the same was passed in both houses of the Parliament earlier this week. The Centre also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 which bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

On Thursday, sending out a strong message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government's move to abrogate Article 370 will usher the state in a new era of development and peace by ending the menace of terrorism and separatism. The PM also ridiculed Pakistan for using the state as a weapon against India and waging a proxy war in which nearly 42,000 innocent people have been killed so far.

In his televised address to the nation, the PM asserted that his government's Kashmir decision would bring about a host of positive changes in the lives of the common man in the terrorism-hit state. PM Modi said that ''dreams of countless people have now been fulfilled and that the ground situation will gradually ease back to normal, erasing all troubles with people beating down the threat from terrorists and separatists.'

The PM began his speech by congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the scrapping of special status to J&K and the state’s bifurcation. Hailing the move as the ''beginning of a new era in Jammu Kashmir,'' PM Modi said the rights and duties of the two new Union territories would be the same as the entire nation now.

Outlining his grand plans for a bright future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after scrapping of Article 370, the PM said, ''J&K will rise to newer heights and I am sure that the Kashmiri youth will take the state to newer heights.''

''It would mean the protection of Indian laws, industrialisation, a boost in tourism and therefore more employment opportunities,'' he said in his nearly 30-minute long televised address to the nation days after the government's move to end the special powers of the state and bifurcating it to union territories.