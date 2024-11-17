

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday attacked the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand, accusing it of sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators in madrasas in the state and ensuring Aadhaar, voter ID card, gas connection, ration card and land for them.

Nadda also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he wants to become champion of OBCs, but questioned how many OBC members were in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and National Advisory Committee.

"I have received an intelligence report just now. It says that Bangladeshi infiltrators are given shelter in madrasas here. Their Aadhaar, voter ID, gas connection and ration card are facilitated and then the Hemant Soren government ensures land for them.

"Hemant Soren looted 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' of Jharkhand, infiltration is rampant here. Infiltrators are marrying tribal women and grabbing their land. We will bring a legislation to ensure that their offspring is debarred from land. Only PM Modi-led BJP government can check infiltration," Nadda said while addressing a poll rally at Gomia in Bokaro district.

He also termed the entire JMM-RJD-Congress as a 'kunba' (family) of corrupt leaders and added that INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or on bail.

"Hemant Soren, who is out on bail, will again go to prison. He is indulged in Rs 5,000-crore mining scam, Rs 236-crore land scam, and several other scams," Nadda alleged.

"The Hemant Soren government followed 'divide and rule' policy and created unrest among people. Now it is time for their exit. We will be forming the government here," Nadda said.

He alleged that the Hemant Soren government betrayed people, looted state and promoted dynastic politics.

Nadda said that Rahul Gandhi was trying to portray himself as a 'champion' of OBCs and questioned how many OBC members were in Congress Working Committee, Rajiv Gandhi foundation and National Advisory Committee, which was chaired by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

"I say this pride that there are 27 OBC ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet," he said.

PM Modi-led NDA government is bringing OBCs, tribals and SCs to the mainstream, he claimed.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre spent Rs 19 lakh crore to augment infrastructure and will spend Rs 10 lakh crore more on it," he added.

Nadda also said that under the Modi regime, agriculture budget increased by five times and India became the third-largest automobile manufacturer, second-largest steel maker, third-biggest market for toys and produces the world's most affordable drugs.

He said five medical colleges were being set up in Jharkhand and PM Modi had allocated Rs 250 crore each for them.