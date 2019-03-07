Intelligence agencies had received three inputs about grenade attack: Sources

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured on Thursday in a powerful grenade attack that took place at a crowded bus stand in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained 12 people for their alleged involvement in the attack.

Sources told Zee Media that the grenade attack at Jammu bus stand is carried out by a Kashmir-based terror group. Sources added that at least three inputs were received by intelligence agencies in which it was said that the terrorists were planning to carry out grenade attack in Jammu.

IG Jammu Manish Kumar Sinha, however, said that they had received 'generic inputs' and there were no specific inputs regarding the attack. Sinha added that police are following leads to investigate the matter and arrest the terrorists involved in the attack.

Talking to ANI, Director General of CISF Rajesh Ranjan said about security situation following Pulwama attack and stressed that armed forces are operationally prepared for tackling any situation.

"We are operationally prepared for tackling any eventuality. Whenever we get any input from sister agencies, we immediately take measures to ensure that those threat perceptions inputs are addressed well," the CISF DG told ANI.

Speaking on the grenade explosion MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre said, "Local investigation has been initiated into the incident. The government has already given complete liberty to the forces to take all necessary steps. Jammu Police has detained one suspect." According to sources he belongs to south Kashmir.

"It seems that the grenade was brought from outside and rolled under the bus," said MK Sinha, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu. The grenade reportedly went off under the bus, resulting in the shrapnel being contained to a smaller area, said the police.