Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for over 700 Group B and Group C Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the department at mha.gov.in till August 19, 2022.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of Registration: June 22, 2022

Last date of registration: August 19, 2022

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 766 vacancies in the organisation

ACIO I: 70 Posts

ACIO II: 350 Posts

JIO I: 70 Posts

JIO II: 142 Posts

SA: 120 Posts

Halwai cum Cook: 9 Posts

Caretaker: 5 Posts

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates can look for the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, age limit, experience etc through the official notification here.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs 47,600 - 1,51,100 as per 7th CPC

Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900 - 1,42,400)

Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 29,200 - 92,300 as per 7th CPC

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500 - 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021:-

(i) Bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forwarded through proper channel;

(ii) Attested copies of the updated ACRs for last five years;

(iii) Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate, duly signed by cadre controlling authority, including a statement of major/minor penalties, if any, imposed on the officers during the last 10 years.

