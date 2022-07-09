Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 700 Group B, C posts at mha.gov.in, check eligibility, salary and more here
Candidates can apply for various posts in the Intelligence Bureau till August 19, scroll down to check salary, age limit and more details.
- The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 766 vacancies
- Last date of registration: August 19, 2022
Trending Photos
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for over 700 Group B and Group C Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the department at mha.gov.in till August 19, 2022.
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of Registration: June 22, 2022
Last date of registration: August 19, 2022
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 766 vacancies in the organisation
- ACIO I: 70 Posts
- ACIO II: 350 Posts
- JIO I: 70 Posts
- JIO II: 142 Posts
- SA: 120 Posts
- Halwai cum Cook: 9 Posts
- Caretaker: 5 Posts
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates can look for the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, age limit, experience etc through the official notification here.
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
- Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs 47,600 - 1,51,100 as per 7th CPC
- Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900 - 1,42,400)
- Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 29,200 - 92,300 as per 7th CPC
- Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500 - 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021:-
(i) Bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forwarded through proper channel;
(ii) Attested copies of the updated ACRs for last five years;
(iii) Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate, duly signed by cadre controlling authority, including a statement of major/minor penalties, if any, imposed on the officers during the last 10 years.
More Stories