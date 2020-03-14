Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma was stabbed 12 times, had 33 blunt injuries, reveals autopsy

New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was murdered during the Northeast Delhi communal riots last month, was stabbed at least 12 times and sustained a total 51 injuries, said his autopsy report. The report further claimed that the IB staffer was hit at least 33 times on his head by rods or sticks and said that the cause of his death was due to shock because of haemorrhage due to injuries to lung and brain.

The report also revealed that some injuries were produced by sharp-edged weapons while the others were by blunt force, adding further that all the injuries were fresh before death.

Earlier on March 13, a Delhi court had sent Salman, an accused in the murder of Ankit Sharma, to four days police custody. He was apprehended by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of the IB staffer. At least, 53 people including Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed during the violence in the national capital.

The report further stated that the 12 deep cuts are on thighs, legs, chest and on the back of the body. At least 6 cuts also have scratch marks on them. Also deep purple, red and blue-coloured injury marks have been found on shoulder and thighs of Ankit's body.

Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.