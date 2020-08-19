Intense rainfall spell over India's central parts during next 5 days, says IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) said that a well-marked low-pressure area lies over north coastal Odisha and neighbourhood adding that it is very likely to move westwards and concentrate into a Depression during next 24 hours.

"Under the influence of above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along with isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) over Odisha on August 19, Chhattisgarh on August 19 and August 20, and East Madhya Pradesh on August 20," said IMD.

The IMD also predicted the same spell over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and August 22, east Rajasthan on August 22 and Gujarat on August 22 and August 23.

"The monsoon trough is active and lies close to its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position and active during the next 4-5 days," said IMD.

"The convergence of strong moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over plains of Northwest India and Central India at lower levels very likely to continue during next 2 days," they added.

Under the influence of above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu Division on August 19, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 19 and August 20.

The impact is also expected over Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.