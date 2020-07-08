Intense rainfall spell over northern India from July 9-12: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted intense rainfall spell over northern India during from July 9-12. The western end of monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and its eastern end lies near to its normal position. It is very likely to shift northwards towards the foothills of Himalayas from July 9 onwards.

In addition, southwesterly/southerly winds from Arabian sea are very likely to converge over northwest India from July 9 onwards. Under the influence of above synoptic conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Western Himalayan Region, northern parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and northeastern states from July 9-12.

Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) are also very likely over Uttarakhand on July 11-12; over East Uttar Pradesh during July 10-12; over Bihar on July 10-11; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during July 9-11.