Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi discharged from New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on August 2

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday (July 30) was discharged on Sunday (August 2). Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, told ANI that Sonia Gandhi's condition at the time of discharge was stable.

On Friday (July 31), hospital authorities had said that Sonia Gandhi was showing improvement in her health condition. "Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," Dr D S Rana chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital had said in a health bulletin.

The Rae Bareli MP was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for routine tests and investigations. She was admitted to the private hospital at 7 pm on Thursday.