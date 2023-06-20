International Day Of Yoga 2023: Sadhguru’s Special Address, Live Meditation At UNESCO Headquarters In France

On International Day of Yoga renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, will address a special Yoga Day event at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris, France, on June 21. The event, which will comprise of Sadhguru’s address on “Crafting a Conscious Planet” will be followed by a guided meditation and yoga session. Around 1300 people consisting of Ambassadors of different countries, dignitaries from the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, UNESCO staff, global leaders from the worlds of fashion, music, and business, and the general public will attend the event.

The event will be livestreamed in 14 languages including Hindi, English, Marathi Telugu, and Tamil amongst other Indian and global languages across the world and anyone can join the livestream at 6:30 pm IST.

Youtube Live Streaming Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81J_pa88Mi4

The Yoga Day special event is presented by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, the Ministry of Ayush, and UNESCO. It will also feature an address from Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO.

Talking about the real essence of Yoga, Sadhguru says “If someone utters the word “Yoga,” people think of impossible physical postures. This is a very distorted idea of what Yoga is. Yoga is not about bending and twisting your body or holding your breath. Yoga is a technology. If you learn to use it, it works- no matter where you come from or what you believe in or do not believe in.”

Instagram Live Streaming Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctduh3fOoTX/

Prepare For International Day Of Yoga

As part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, Isha Foundation is offering free online Yoga sessions throughout the month of June through which anyone without any prior yoga experience can join the 45-minute guided sessions and begin their yoga journey. To receive continuous yoga support, they can also download Sadhguru app, which is available in 12 languages, and offers an array of wisdom videos, free guided meditations, and yoga practices. The Yoga sessions are also being organised at corporate organisations, medical institutions, schools and colleges across India and the world.

Learn Free Yoga: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJH8kTu2O8/

Isha Foundation has also opened up the opportunity to become a Yoga Veera, who is a volunteer willing to be trained to offer simple yogic practices for health and wellbeing in their organisations, neighbourhoods, to friends and families. There are no specific age, gender, or background requirements to become a Yoga Veera and completion of Isha programs is also not necessary.

Guided by Sadhguru, Isha Foundation has been offering the ancient science of yoga in its purest form for more than 30 years. Supported by 17 million volunteers in 300 centers worldwide, Isha Foundation’s activities address all aspects of human well-being. From its powerful yoga programs for inner transformation to its inspiring projects for society, environment, and education, Isha's activities are designed to raise human consciousness and foster global harmony through individual transformation.

Sign up to join Sadhguru Live from UNESCO, Paris on June 21, 2023 at 6.30 PM IST

To know more about Sadhguru and Isha Foundation, visit: https://isha.sadhguru.org/in/en