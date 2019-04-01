International nexus dealing with child pornography busted in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Police recently busted an international nexus that was allegedly dealing in child pornography. A 21-year-old was arrested in Bhopal with objectionable and prohibited material in his possession.

The arrest of the youth has led police to discover a WhatsApp group in which materials related to child pornography was circulated. The youth reportedly shot pornographic material using children and then shared photos and videos on the group which has 247 members across 11 countries. An initial round of investigation has pointed to a grave international nexus in which child pornographic material is shot and circulated from the world over.

The operation to nab the Bhopal youth was launch by the Crime Branch of MP Police which now believes that it can crack a much more widespread problem, possibly spread across India and the world.

Child pornography is strictly prohibited around the world and shooting, viewing and circulating such videos is a violation of law.