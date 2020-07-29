International Tiger Day 2020: Interesting facts about big cats you need to know!

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day, we thought of sharing a few unknown interesting facts about the big cats which will leave you baffled. Every year, the day is celebrated on July 29 to create awareness about the Tiger conservation.

Take a look at these amazing facts about these wild cats:

A Tiger’s roar can be heard as far as three kilometers away

No two tigers have the same stripes

There were eight tiger subspecies at one time, but three became extinct during the 20th century.

Tigers live alone and aggressively scent-mark large territories to keep their rivals away

At full speed, tigers can reach up to 65km/h

Tigers are good swimmers!

Tigers are the largest wild cats in the world and can weigh up to 363 kilograms

Tigers can climb trees under stress!

Tiger cubs are born blind and attain clear vision after 6-8 weeks of birth.

The average life span of a tiger in the wild is about 11 years.

To celebrate the essence of this day, National Geographic showcased a 3-hour Tiger Day special stack on its sister channel Nat Geo WILD, giving a sneak-peek into the dramatic lives of the tigers in the country.

Shows like Temple Of Tigers, India’s Bandhavgarh Wilderness, Tiger's Revenge, The Living Edens - Tiger Wars creating awareness about Tiger conservation and habitat.