International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE: Pranayam builds immunity needed to defeat coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday (June 21) to mark International Yoga Day. Earlier, PM Modi had urged people, in a video message, to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the Covid-19 spread.

Several digital events have been organised across the world by Indian missions to mark the day. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after Modi had proposed the idea.

Here are live and latest updates from International Yoga Day:

- Yoga is a medium that establishes harmony between body and mind, action and thought, between man and nature. Modi ji's efforts led to global acceptance of Yoga, which is a precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

- Coronavirus specifically attacks our respiratory system, which gets strengthened by pranayama or breathing exercise. Yoga helps us to improve immunity. The asanas help the strength of our body and the metabolism of our body: PM Modi

- Make yoga at home, with family a party of your life. We can make it successful if we give it a try: PM Modi

- If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen, says PM Modi

- Yoga keeps you calm, it has successfully helped COVID patients across global, says PM.

- Pranayam helps in improving the immunity for our respiratory system that will be useful in fighting COVID19 virus, says PM Modi

- Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga: PM Modi

