International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna perform yoga at Niramayam Yoggram in Haridwar

Yoga Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performed yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar on International Yoga Day.

Image courtesy: ANI

Haridwar: On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna on Monday (June 21) performed yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. 

In the yoga event, children and many other people also participated.

The world is celebrating International Yoga Day today, with the theme 'Yoga For Wellness'. 

The Day is being observed in about 190 countries across the world and is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed this in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014.

Tags:
International Yoga DayInternational Yoga Day 2021Baba RamdevAcharya Balkrishna
