Jammu and Kashmir

Internet likely to be restored across Jammu and Kashmir in phased manner

Four months after the internet were suspended in the Kashmir Valley following the abrogation of Article 370, Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said restoration is being reviewed constantly and as and when situation improves, the internet services will be gradually restored in a phased manner.

Srinagar: Four months after the internet were suspended in the Kashmir Valley following the abrogation of Article 370, Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said restoration is being reviewed constantly and as and when situation improves, the internet services will be gradually restored in a phased manner.

"We are reviewing this restoration of internet service and as the situation becomes more normal, we will gradually do it. We have already discussed with our administration and we are taking it up," Murmu told media on the sidelines of a police passing-out parade at Baramulla in Kashmir.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the restrictions on the internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been imposed to check aggressive anti-India social media posts which are pushed at the behest of Pakistan.

All communication lines, including phones and the internet, were blocked since August 4.

The government initially restored landline across the Valley in a phased manner which was followed by the opening up of postpaid mobile services. However, the prepaid and SMS services continue to remain suspended in Kashmir.

The broadband services were restored in Jammu, but mobile is yet to restored in Jammu as well.
 

 

Jammu and KashmirInternet servicearticle 370restrictions
