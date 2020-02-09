Internet services snapped in Kashmir again ahead of Afzal Guru's death anniversary

Srinagar: The 2G mobile internet services which were restored in Kashmir last month, were suspended again on Sunday (February 9) on the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Afzal Guru was convicted for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack and was hanged on February 9, 2013.

There are mild restrictions on parts of Srinagar, officials said.

The All Party Hurriyat Conference has called for a bandh in Kashmir on Afzal Guru's death anniversary. A bandh has also been called by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru and also on February 11, which is the death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat -- founder of the organisation National Liberation Front (NLF). A complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir as part of the bandh called by these outfits. Normal life has been thrown out of gear as shops and business establishments remained closed in Srinagar. Public transport is also off the roads.

In the meantime, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed an FIR against the JKLF leaders who have called for a strike on Afzal Guru's death anniversary.