NewsIndia
JHARKHAND

Internet Services Suspended For 5 Hours Today In Jharkhand For This Reason

The services will be suspended from 8 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday.

|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 08:02 AM IST|Source: PTI
Internet Services Suspended For 5 Hours Today In Jharkhand For This Reason (Representative image/pixabay)

Ranchi: Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official statement said. 

The services will be suspended from 8 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, it said. 

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has spoken to senior officials regarding the preparations for the examination. 

"Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said on X. 

"If anybody tries to do something wrong during the examination, even by mistake, we will deal with them strictly," Soren said. 

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around 6.39 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test, a JSSC official said.

