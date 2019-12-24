Internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow till December 25

Lucknow: Lucknow District Magistrate, Abhishek Prakash, on Monday said that internet services will remain suspended till 8 pm on December 25. The services were snapped in several cities of Uttar Pradesh in the view of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC has also been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.