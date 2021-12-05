Internet snapped in Mon district following killing of 13 civilians in Nagaland

New Delhi: Amid tension in Nagaland's Mon district after the killing of at least 13 civilians, state Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended to control the law and order situation.

As per ANI, in an order dated December 4, Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said, "Mobile internet/data services/ bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district prohibited with immediate effect until further notice.”

To control law&order in Mon district following the incident,"Mobile internet/data services/ bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district prohibited with immediate effect until further notice," Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said in an order (dated Dec 4) — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

The Nagaland police informed on Sunday that at least 13 civilians were killed by security forces in Mon district, adding that the probe is underway to determine if the incident was a case of “mistaken identity”. A soldier also died in rioting following the incident which took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening, a police officer was cited by PTI as saying.

"The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K)", the officer said. Following the firing, an angry mob soon surrounded army vehicles at the spot leading to the death of a soldier and torching of at least three vehicles.

Army ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident saying that the incident and its aftermath is "deeply regretted" and the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to everyone to maintain peace.

Rio tweeted "the unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon, is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

(With agency inputs)

