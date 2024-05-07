Internship Alert, Apply For A Chance To Intern At NITI Aayog Before May 10 Deadline!

New Delhi: Exciting news awaits the ambitious youth eyeing a career at NITI Aayog! The esteemed Policy Commission has thrown open its doors for aspiring interns, welcoming applications from eligible candidates. The registration window for this coveted opportunity is currently live and pulsating with potential. Eager applicants can seize this chance by promptly navigating to the official website Workforindia.niti.gov.in of the Commission to complete the online application process. Delve into the essential particulars below...

Time is of the essence as the deadline for internship registration at NITI Aayog looms near, set for May 10. With a mere three days remaining for submission, prospective candidates are urged to expedite their enrollment without delay.

As per the stipulated guidelines, the internship positions at NITI Aayog for the year 2024 will be unpaid. The duration of the internship is slated to span from a minimum of six weeks to a maximum of six months. To procure an experience certificate upon completion, interns must maintain a minimum attendance of 75 percent throughout their tenure. Failure to meet this attendance threshold will preclude any extension of the internship period.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates vying for the NITI Aayog 2024 internship must be currently enrolled as students in any recognized university or college, either within India or abroad.

Prospective candidates pursuing undergraduate studies are required to have attained a minimum of 85 percent in their 12th-grade examination and must have completed the final examination of the fourth semester or second year of their degree.

Postgraduate applicants are eligible if they have completed their first year or second semester examinations, securing a minimum of 70 percent in their bachelor's degree.

Research scholars seeking internship opportunities must have achieved a minimum of 70 percent in their bachelor's degree to qualify.