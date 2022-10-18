Noida housing society residents protest as infant dies after attack by stray dog

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a seven-month-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog in Noida`s housing society on Monday (October 17, 2022), sparking massive protests. Following the incident, the child was rushed to a hospital for treatment, however, the surgery was unsuccessful to mark the minor's death.

The child died this morning, Tuesday, in a hospital after being in a critical condition the whole night. The residents of a housing society in Noida's Sector 100 protested and blocked roads over the incident.

The residents of a housing society in Noida's Sector 100 protest and block roads.



A 1-year-old child of the same housing society died yesterday after he was bitten by a stray dog. pic.twitter.com/80nRMO4uVd October 18, 2022

"Yesterday, the work of road construction was going on in Lotus Blue Society under Police Station Sector-39 area, when a stray dog bit and injured a child who was admitted to Reality Hospital Sector-110 where the child was undergoing treatment. The said child died during treatment at night. Regarding which the police station has received the memo from the hospital," said police.

The police further said necessary action is being taken. The horrific incident happened in a Noida housing society, Lotus Boulevard, situated in Sector 100.

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept the child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.