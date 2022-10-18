NewsIndia
NOIDA

Noida housing society residents protest as infant dies after attack by stray dog

A seven-month-old child of a labourer asleep on roads was brutally attacked by stray dogs. The child was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Noida housing society residents protest as infant dies after attack by stray dog

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a seven-month-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog in Noida`s housing society on Monday (October 17, 2022), sparking massive protests. Following the incident, the child was rushed to a hospital for treatment, however, the surgery was unsuccessful to mark the minor's death.

The child died this morning, Tuesday, in a hospital after being in a critical condition the whole night. The residents of a housing society in Noida's Sector 100 protested and blocked roads over the incident. 

"Yesterday, the work of road construction was going on in Lotus Blue Society under Police Station Sector-39 area, when a stray dog bit and injured a child who was admitted to Reality Hospital Sector-110 where the child was undergoing treatment. The said child died during treatment at night. Regarding which the police station has received the memo from the hospital," said police.

The police further said necessary action is being taken. The horrific incident happened in a Noida housing society, Lotus Boulevard, situated in Sector 100.

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept the child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people