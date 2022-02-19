Investment, inflation and innovation: Assessing Kanpur's mood ahead of polling day

New Delhi: The proud “Bhaiyas” and “Behnas” of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur are all set to exercise the prime democratic right by casting their precious votes to elect a new state government on February 20.

Kanpur, which contributes 13 out of 403 constituencies in one of the most politically significant states of India, has some high aspirations from whosoever takeover the throne this time.

Thus, a day ahead of the polling, Zee News attempted to comprehend the mood of Kanpuriyas to understand what voters from different working-class people here expect from the new regime.

Business-class

Harjeet Singh, who runs his own real estate corporation has been a devout supporter of the BJP but is quite disappointed with the work done by the Yogi Adityanath regime thus, this time he wants to give another party a chance.

“This government has made false promises. For a middle-class person, basic amenities like food, shelter and electricity are the biggest issue and this Modi-Yogi government has time and again lied about it, said Singh, who is a resident of civil lines and votes in the Arya Nagar constituency.

“Modi Ji presented a fake model of free electricity. The poorly planned lockdown also had a grave impact on the local business, especially real estate. I will definitely not vote for BJP this time,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Gopal Agarwal, who lives in Kanpur’s Birhana Road and is a financial advisor is in no mood to change his vote this time as well.

“We have been a BJP supporter forever and will vote for the Yogi government only. However, it is because BJP has really worked for aam aadmi. They are giving free ration to poor people, LPG to rural women, I see empathy in Yogi Adityanth’s government,” Agarwal said.

However, whosoever comes to power, my expectation as a finance person is for them to ponder on the state GST limit. If they reduce taxes, it will eventually attract business and create employment,” he added.

Agarwal further asserted that the new government must also work on attracting investment and setting up industries here in Uttar Pradesh easier.

Interestingly, Sarthak Garg, who has a family textile business accepts that the market has deteriorated under the BJP government but claims that the people in the industry are refuse to choose anyone but Modi.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but being a member of the fraternity you get the mood of the people. In the textile industry, people have loyalty toward the BJP. Though, we suffered losses we still believe there’s no better choice.

Homemakers

For Krishna Mishra, a proud homemaker, the need of the hour for the government is to prepare a proper inflation plan. Both in the state and centre.

“It is almost impossible for us middle class to run on a budget, they must work out taxes and procurement cycle so that basic day to day products can become affordable. The same goes for LPG cylinders as well,” said Mishra.

Similarly, Sandhya Mishra, who has voted for the BJP since the age of 18 is willing to extend her support if the BJP makes the life of the middle class easier.

She also addressed a concern of inviting more and more companies into the state so that young kids do not have to leave their homes in search of a good job.

“I think the government should offer better property rates, help new companies and startups with resources so that they come here and establish their setups. This way our young children won’t have to leave their homes and work far away,” said Sandhya Mishra, mother to two working daughters.

Students

I am happy with the fact that all the parties are now realizing that virtual education is the future and providing digital gadgets to help underprivileged students attend classes.

“I am not happy with the state of government schools here in the state, we must follow Delhi’s model. This is not how the future of the country is built,” said Akarsh Agarwal, a CA student.

House help

For Guddi, who lives in Kanpur’s General Ganj, anyone who can provide her free LPG cylinder and quality ration is the right kind of government.

“We suffered a lot during the lockdown, didn’t know where the next meal would come from. I don’t want to see such a time in my life ever again,” she said.

“If the government want to lock us inside the house, they must ensure that we get food to eat in the absence of work.”

