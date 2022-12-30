Invitation sent to Smriti Irani to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' scheduled to enter UP on January 3, BJP says THIS

A local Congress leader sent a letter inviting Amethi MP Smriti Irani to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday handed over an invitation letter to Amethi MP Smriti Irani's Assistant Private Secretary Naresh Sharma and invited the BJP MP to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Former Legislative Council member Deepak Singh said, "I was instructed by senior party leaders to invite all of you to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I thought that first of all, the invitation letter should be given to Amethi MP Smriti Zubin Irani. I reached his camp office in Gauriganj on 28 December and handed over the invitation letter to Naresh Sharma. He accepted my invitation letter and said that I would deliver it to the MP."

However, in this matter, when BJP district president Durgesh Tripathi said that his job was to invite. He said, "BJP always works on the concept of a united India. When India is not broken at all, then where did the talk of uniting it come from? That which breaks needs to be joined. A yatra is being taken out by Rahul Gandhi to revive the dying Congress party, which has been named Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Let us inform you that Smriti Irani defeated former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was a 3-time MP from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi's yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad on January 3.