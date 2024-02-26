trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725076
NITASHA KAUL

Invited By Karnataka Congress, UK Prof Nitasha Kaul Claims Being Sent Back By Modi Govt; Netizens Dig Up Her Anti-India Statements

The Karnataka BJP also slammed the Congress government of disgracing the Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A United Kingdom-based Professor Nitasha Kaul took to X alleging that the Narendra Modi government did not allow her to attend a program for which she was invited by the Karnataka Congress. Kaul is a faculty member at the University of Westminster. In her X post, Kaul claimed that she was detained at Bengaluru International Airport by immigration authorities and was deported to London as the central government reportedly denied her permission to attend an event.

Kaul had received an invitation to partake as a delegate in the 'Constitution and National Unity Convention' scheduled for February 24 and 25 in Bengaluru. This event was organized by the Social Welfare Department of the Karnataka Government. "Denied entry to India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI)," she alleged.

However, the netizens reacted sharply to her claim sharing her anti-India statements on X. They claimed that Kaul had links with Pakistani officials and often made anti-India statements.

"Nitasha Kaul isn't just visiting Indian academia, she's part of Jindal Global Law School's course line-up. Her course labelled Kashmir as 'occupied.' This is against the Constitution of India which terms Kashmir as an integral part of the country," said a user.

"Nitasha Kaul thinks Kashmir is not an integral part of India and insists that India has 'occupied' Kashmir illegally. RJ Sayema is very big fan of Nitasha and is disappointed that Nitasha was deported back to London. Aisa koi deshvirodhi nahi, jiska Sayema ne support kiya nahi," said another user.

"The Karnataka government's invite to Nitasha Kaul tells you all you need to know about the Congress Party. We are not talking here of a Raghuram Rajan or a Dhanya Rajendran being invited to speak at an event. This person here is a KP holocaust-denying Pakistan-backing separatist," said another user.

The Karnataka BJP also slammed the Congress government of disgracing the Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser. 

"Congress party has disgraced the Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser who wants India's break up. Don't you have any shame left CM Siddaramaiah? Are you trying to challenge the constitution & threaten the unity & integrity of India? It is now apparent that the Congress party is now using Karnataka as its laboratory to prepare ground for its divisive agendas, potentially undermining national unity & integrity," said the Karnataka BJP. 

