INX Media case: Delhi HC seeks CBI status report on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in 7 days

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the status report of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on former finance minister P Chidambaram’s bail plea in seven days in the INX Media case. The Congress leader also withdrew the application against his judicial custody.

Live TV

The next hearing in the case will take place on September 23.

The senior Congress leader had on Wednesday approached the court seeking regular bail in the INX Media alleged corruption case. In his plea, the veteran Congress leader had also challenged the CBI court order of September 5 which sent him to judicial custody till September 19.

In the petition, Chidambaram alleged that the order to send him to judicial custody was against the settled principles of law.

The Delhi High Court had on August 20 rejected the anticipatory bail application of Chidambaram against CBI and ED in the INX Media case.

Subsequently, the petition challenging the Delhi High Court order was mentioned in Supreme Court on August 21 morning by the legal team of Chidambaram but the case could not be heard. Later in the evening of August 21, after a high drama, the 73-year old Congress leader was arrested by the CBI.

On August 22, the CBI court held that there are some serious allegations against Chidambaram and remanded him to CBI custody. In the order it also stated that the CBI had apprehension that because of Chidambaram's status and his position, the investigation may be hampered by the accused.

The apex court had on September 5 dismissed his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order and denied him anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by ED.