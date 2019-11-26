INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's bail petition on November 26

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday (November 26) hear the bail petition of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. It to be noted that on Wednesday (November 20) the apex court had sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on the bail petition filed by Chidambaram in connection with this case.

A three-judge SC bench led by Justice R Banumathi and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, had issued the notice ED on Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict rejecting his bail petition.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for ED and said that the central agency will file the response by November 25 (Monday). Chidambaram's bail plea was rejected by a single-judge Bench of the High Court on November 15.

While rejecting Chidambaram's bail request, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of Delhi High Court had observed that the allegations against the senior Congress leader were "serious" in nature and his case was not fit for granting bail.

The ED, which is investigating the money laundering case against Chidambaram, had arrested the former minister in October. Chidambaram is under judicial custody in Tihar Jail. The ED opposed Chidambaram's bail plea before the Delhi High Court Opposing the bail plea, the agency had accused Chidambaram of using his position "for his personal gains."

On the other hand, Chidambaram had cited old age and his health conditions in his bail plea. "He is under treatment and medication for several years for ailments, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, irritable bowel disease, Crohn's disease and Vitamin D deficiency. While in the judicial custody, he had suffered two bouts of illness and was put on antibiotics for five and seven days", said the plea.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had said that during the custody, the Congress leader had suffered acute and persistent abdomen pain and had to be taken to AIIMS and RML Hospital for consultation, diagnosis and tests on various occasions.

"Not one document has been connected to him. Not one property or bank account has been connected to him. He has not been confronted with any witness. No one has said a word against him. There is no payment to him. Thus, if anyone deserves immediate bail, it is the petitioner," said the plea.

