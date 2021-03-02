IOCL Recruitment 2021: Candidates can register for 346 vacant positions at iocl.com, check last date

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for online registration from interested candidates for the apprentice recruitment 2021 at IOCL's official website-iocl.com. The application process, which commenced on February 5, 2021, will come to an end on March 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive will fill as many as 346 vacant positions, out of which, 179 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 80 for OBC (NCL), 36 for ST, 26 for EWS, 25 for SC, and 12 for PwBD. Interested candidates can submit an online application for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.

According to the official notification, “The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are NOT eligible.”

The notification further said, “Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 28.02.2021 for General/EWS candidates. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines.”

Interested candidates should first read the details on the official website then submit their application online.

A public sector oil and gas company headquartered in New Delhi, IOCL is the largest commercial oil firm in the country. The company is ranked 1st in Fortune India 500 list for the year 2016 and 117th in the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's largest companies in the year 2019.