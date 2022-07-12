IOCL Recruitment2022: IOCL Recruitment Indian Oil has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Operator posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IOCL- iocl.com till July 29, 2022. IOCL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 39 posts in the organisation. Important dates for the IOCL recruitment are as follows

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Junior operator eligibility criteria

Candidates must have Higher Secondary or Class 12th pass xertificate minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40% incase of SC/ST

Candidates must have a valid heavy vehicle driving license issued by the Regional Transport Authority.

Age limit: The candidate should be between 18 years to 26 years of age.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fees for General, EWS and OBC category is Rs150/-

IOCL Job Vacancy: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected through a written test followed by the skill proficiency physical test which will be of qualifying nature. The written test will consist of 100 objective questions and the exam duration will be 90 minutes.

