IPS officer Gaurav Dutt's suicide case: SC wants to meet wife Sreyashi Dutt

Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday expressed its willingness to meet Sreyashi Dutt, wife of former senior police officer Gaurav Dutt, who allegedly committed suicide and blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pushing him to take the extreme step in his suicide note. The top court said that it wants to meet Sreyashi Dutt in order to ascertain why she is withdrawing her plea for an independent inquiry.

It is to be noted that Sreyashi Dutt has decided to withdraw her petition saying she was not in a proper mental condition when she approached the apex court. Gaurav Dutt committed suicide on Febaruary 19 by slitting his wrist at his home. Dutt, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the West Bengal cadre, who committed suicide, held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "directly responsible" for abetting his suicide.

Dutt had taken voluntary retirement last year. In his suicide note, he said that Mamata was "directly responsible" for forcing him to commit suicide by "victimising" him for more than ten years. "Present CM WB has victimised me for 10 years and went all out to demoralise me due to her single-minded vendetta against me for reasons best known to her," he wrote in the suicide note. Dutt had also claimed that Mamata did not close two pending cases of corruption against him, which blocked his Rs 70 lakh due earnings following retirement.

In 2010, Dutt was sent on compulsory leave after a male constable accused him of sexual abuse. In his suicide note, Dutt mentioned that he was singled out for bias and prejudice by the bureaucracy and the senior police officers. Dutt had also claimed in his note that he was refused leave and was not sent on deputation. Terming the present situation in the state as "toxic and hellish", Dutt had said that no IPS officer in West Bengal has the guts to open his mouth or speak his mind.