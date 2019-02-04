IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as new CBI director

NEW DELHI: 1983-batch IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla, who was recently appointed as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, formally took charge of the office on Monday.

According to sources, Shukla reached the CBI office around 10 AM to formally take charge of his new assignment as the chief of central probe agency.

Delhi: Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as the Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). pic.twitter.com/9cM1gQK2kE — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

Shukla reportedly arrived at the CBI office in his official vehicle - a Ciaz car - which carried registration number DL3CCQ 0837, sources said.

The Centre had on Saturday appointed Shukla - former Madhya Pradesh Police chief - as the new CBI Director.

He has been appointed as the new CBI chief for a fixed tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office, according to an order issued by the government.

Prior to his appointment as the CBI chief, he was serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh.

The 1983-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre is at present chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation.

He succeeds Alok Kumar Verma, who was removed from the post on January 10.

Shukla's name was short-listed during the second meeting of the selection committee held on Friday.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had raised objections on the names of three probable contenders proposed by the government. The three top contenders for the prestigious post were senior IPS officers of 1984 batch - Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra and SS Deswal.

Kharge is a member of three-member selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The panel held its second meeting to finalise the name on Friday and, during the meeting, PM Modi put forth the names of officers who could be considered for appointment as the new chief of CBI.

The turmoil in the CBI started after Alok Verma and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana, were sent on 'leave' by the government following an ugly public spat.

M Nageswara Rao was appointed the interim CBI chief in January after Verma's ouster.

Common Cause - an NGO - has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Rao's appointment as the interim CBI Director.

It is interesting to note that three SC judges have so far recused themselves from hearing this case citing various reasons.