New Delhi: It's no small accomplishment to pass the UPSC, one of the hardest exams in the world. Even for the best players, UPSC presents a difficult challenge because of its strict selection procedure. But as Aashna Chaudhary's story demonstrates, anyone can realise their goals if they have perseverance, hard work, and mental toughness.

From a modest upbringing in Pikhua town, Uttar Pradesh, Aashna Chaudhary set out to pass the UPSC civil services exam and become an IPS officer. Her mother, a housewife, and father, a professor at a government college, encouraged her love of learning and social work.

Aashna had an exceptional academic career. She went to three separate schools: Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad, St. Mary's School in Udaipur, and St. Xavier's in Pikhua. She received an amazing 96.5 percent in her class 12.

Aashna continued her quest for knowledge by enrolling in Delhi's esteemed Lady Shri Ram College for Women, where she would eventually graduate. She later finished her international relations master's degree at South Asian University. She actively supported an NGO that educates impoverished children during this time.

Motivated by her family, she made the decision to attempt the civil services examinations in 2019. She was unsuccessful in her first attempt in 2020 since she was unable to pass the preliminary exam. She persevered and tried again in 2021, unfazed. She regrettably missed the preliminary exams once more, which caused her confidence to suffer greatly.

Rather than giving in to self-doubt, Aashna bravely examined her past errors and revised her plan of preparation. She worked harder and more intelligently this time. She practiced mock exams, carefully reviewed the syllabus, and asked experts for feedback on her answers in order to keep getting better.

In 2022, her hard work paid off as she aced the preliminary exams. Still, she was going to face the UPSC Mains, the ultimate test. She prepared for the nine papers—which covered general studies, optional subjects, essays, and language—with unwavering determination. She also improved her communication abilities, mental toughness, and personality through practice interviews.

After putting in a lot of work, Aashna performed exceptionally well, placing her 116th out of over ten lakh applicants who took the test. She achieved her desired position in the Indian Police Service (IPS) with an impressive 992 marks.

Aashna Chaudhary is still an inspiration to those aspiring to become part of the coveted UPSC services. She has over 107,000 followers on social media sites like YouTube and Instagram, where she frequently shares her insights, advice, and inspiration.

Aashna gave a stirring speech for others in a media report, saying, "Never give up on your dreams. Failure is a necessary step towards success rather than the end. Acknowledge your errors and work on improving yourself daily. Have faith in your abilities and yourself. Work hard, fervently, and completely. Success will undoubtedly come your way."