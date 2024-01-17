New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Service Exam stands out as one of the most formidable challenges to conquer. Despite the annual participation of countless candidates, only a select few manage to successfully navigate through its complexities. However, those with unwavering determination can surmount even the most daunting obstacles. This narrative revolves around a remarkable woman who serves as an inspiration to numerous females across the nation.

In accomplishing a feat beyond imagination, IPS N. Ambika has etched her story into the annals of achievement. Her journey, fraught with difficulties, distinguishes itself not in the absence of challenges but in her steadfast refusal to yield at any juncture. The subsequent sections delve into the saga of N. Ambika, shedding light on her journey, preparation tactics, current role, and life post-achievement of IPS status.

N. Ambika, now an IPS officer, endured the adversity of child marriage, being wed to a police constable at a tender age of 14 in Tamil Nadu. By the age of eighteen, she had become a mother of two daughters, navigating four years of matrimony. Undeterred by the trying circumstances, she pressed on, displaying resilience in her pursuit of significant accomplishments in life.

The inception of her IPS journey traces back to a republic day parade, where her husband's salutes to officers caught her attention. Curious, she inquired about them, learning that they were IPS officers. It was at that moment that she resolved to become an IPS officer herself. However, the road ahead was far from smooth.

Ambika's quest to become an IPS officer commenced even before she completed her 10th grade. Unfazed, she first attained her 10th and 12th qualifications from a private institution, subsequently completing her graduation. To realize her dream of becoming an IPS officer, she relocated to Chennai to prepare for the UPSC Civil Service Exams. During this period, her husband assumed the responsibility of caring for their children while fulfilling his own professional duties.

The journey, however, was marked by challenges. Failing thrice in the Civil Service Exam, Ambika's husband suggested her return home. Undaunted, she sought his permission for one final attempt. In 2008, on her fourth try, Ambika emerged victorious in the UPSC Civil Service Examination. Allocated to the Maharashtra Cadre, she presently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

Ambika's preparation strategy, characterized by resilience and determination, took shape upon her relocation to Chennai. Emphasizing the importance of daily newspaper reading, she highlights the necessity of note-taking to augment information retention. Advocating the use of a single source for each exam section, she cautions against the potential confusion caused by multiple sources. Additionally, Ambika encourages candidates to answer as many questions as possible and participate in mock test series to refine answer-writing skills, thereby increasing the likelihood of securing a favourable UPSC rank.