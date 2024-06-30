IPS Success Story: Meet Prem Sukh Delu - Journey from Village Patwari to IPS Officer, Know His Story Of Determination and Struggle

IPS Success Story: In a country where many aspire for the stability and security that a government job offers, millions prepare for the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam every year. However, only a few taste success. Among those few, some continuously achieve success due to their unwavering dedication and understanding of their potential. This is the story of Prem Sukh Delu from Rajasthan, who secured 12 government jobs in six years and eventually became an IPS officer.

Securing 12 Government Jobs in Six Years

Prem Sukh Delu, hailing from Bikaner, Rajasthan, was born into a farmer's family. His family's economic condition was modest, with his father earning a living by driving a camel cart, transporting goods from one place to another. Determined to lift his family out of poverty, Prem focused on his studies from a young age.

Early Education and Achievements

Prem completed his 10th grade from a government school in his village and pursued further studies at the Government Dungar College in Bikaner. He excelled academically, earning a Master's degree in History and winning a gold medal. Additionally, he cleared the UGC-NET and JRF exams in History.

Inspiration and Initial Steps

Prem's elder brother, a constable in the Rajasthan Police, inspired him to attempt competitive exams. After completing his graduation in 2010, Prem applied for the Patwari recruitment exam and succeeded. However, he realized his potential went far beyond that role. While working as a Patwari, he continued his studies, obtained a Master's degree, and passed the NET exam.

The Path to UPSC

Prem’s determination did not wane. He continued to prepare for the UPSC exam while working as a Patwari, aiming higher and higher. His dedication and hard work paid off when he cracked the UPSC exam and became an IPS officer, achieving his dream.

Inspiration for Many

Prem Sukh Delu’s journey from a modest background to securing 12 government jobs in six years and becoming an IPS officer is truly inspirational. His story exemplifies how determination, hard work, and perseverance can lead to remarkable success, regardless of one’s background or initial circumstances.