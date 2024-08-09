IPS Tanu Shree Success Story: She Got Married First, Then Cleared UPSC With AIR.....

New Delhi: The civil service exam is considered one of the most difficult examinations and cracking it to become an IAS officer is a dream for many, symbolizing a prestigious career and service to the nation. Every year thousands of candidates seek this examination to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS but few of them manage to secure a seat. Here is the story of IPS Tanu Shree, who set a new standard for excellence.

She appeared for the exams in 2016 and received her results in May 2017. She secured a position as an IPS Officer and brought immense joy to her family. To complete her training, Tanu Shree went on to training at the Police Academy in Hyderabad. Reportedly, she is currently posted as SSP in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

Tanu Shree credits her success to her parents, Subodh Kumar and Neelam Prasad. Her father, who was a former DIG, is always been her biggest inspiration. In 2015, she got married and learned to skillfully balance household responsibilities while pursuing her dreams.

She began her education in Bihar's Motihari and continued her studies at various institutions, later, graduated from DAV Public School in Bokaro after completing Class 12.

She moved to Delhi for the preparation of competitive exams like the UPSC. Her older sister, Manu Shree, a CRPF commandant, was a significant source of inspiration and support throughout her journey.

Tanu Shree's remarkable journey is an inspiration for many people. The way she managed her household while pursuing her dreams serves as a guiding example for others.