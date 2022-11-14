Ipsita Bhattacharjee, the Star from the land of Tigers, is in Mumbai to show her art and creative talent

The young actress is as shiny and pearly as the youthful moonlight. Since childhood, Ipsita Bhattacharjee has geared herself up for the modeling world at the tender age of five. She would ramp walk in childhood spirit and she was focused since then that she would enter the glamour industry.

With broad focus and being at the right time at the right place, Ishita got an opportunity and she started off with modeling and won -Miss Aditya in 2017. By then she had already worked on a Music Album "Heer "with Mandakini Bora, and followed later with another Music Album "Mujhse Juda ho Nahi Nahi". Ipsita Bhattacharjee was a super-leading actress with Bengal's first music Album "Dhaak".

Ipsita Bhattacharjee was remarkably crowned winning "The Sharad Sampoorna" the complete woman in 2017. Her immense talent gave her the opportunity to work on various shows and albums.

Ishita Bhattacharjee has also acted in "Meri Jaan" with Sapna Chowdhury and produced by Mika Singh and Pawan Chawla. Her latest Music Album "Store" is a much popular Album talked about and discussed on the net.

Ipsita Bhattacharjee's upcoming work front has a romantic song with Dilbag Singh and an upbeat web series of "Prem Game". Later aspired to become an actress and act in movies.

Ipsita Bhattacharjee has stars in her eyes and the sky is the limit, nothing can hold her from achieving her goals and aspirations, along with her artistic talent and the aura of creativity that surrounds her, she doesn't have an impossible word in her dictionary to attain her stardom and success.

Her achievements in films like Bulbul, Darling Wife, Store, Love School, Mujhse Juda, City Poet, MTV Elevator Pitch, and Date to remember. Way to go with a gentle melodious approach.

A strong ability to prove and to succeed, is a ladder not all can achieve, excellence in all fields is required.

A strong sense of attitude, dedication, and hard work has pulled her through her participation in a fashion show held on 16th October 2022, along with the bigwigs of Bollywood to name a few, Sonakshi Sinha, Ritu Goyal, Dia Mirza Aparshakti Khurana, Sonal Chauhan, Neha Bhasin, and others.

Ipsita Bhattacharjee's achievement as a star is countless, with lady luck and drive to achieve is the actress's motto.

A long list of achievements is still waiting to reach the road to stardom. And sure with all the best goodness in Ipsita Bhattacharjee nothing can stop her.

