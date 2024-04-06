Iran Tells US To 'Step Aside' Amid Growing Tensions With Israel

TEHRAN: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States not to fall into Israel's trap, according to CNN. The warning comes in the wake of a suspected Israeli attack on Iran's consulate in Syria and signals a potentially volatile situation in the region. According to Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian President's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, Iran conveyed a message to Washington, urging the US to "step aside" as Iran prepares its response. Jamshidi's statement, made on behalf of Iran, emphasized the need for the US to avoid being ensnared in what was referred to as "Netanyahu's trap," alluding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The message further urged the US to refrain from involvement to prevent any retaliatory actions.

While Iran's warning to the US is clear, the response from Washington remains undisclosed. However, reports from various sources indicate heightened concerns within the US administration regarding potential repercussions from Iran. CNN reported that the US is bracing for a "significant" response from Iran, possibly targeting Israeli or American interests in the region. Similarly, NBC, citing unnamed US officials, highlighted concerns that any potential attack could target military or intelligence installations rather than civilians, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The Biden administration's efforts to avert further escalation were underscored by reports suggesting direct communication with Iran following the suspected Israeli strike in Damascus. This proactive approach by the US indicates a strategic move to safeguard its interests and prevent further destabilization in the region.

Iran's intentions regarding its response to the attack remain ambiguous. While asserting its determination to deliver a "slap" to Israel, Iran has not clarified the timing or method of its retaliation. Speculation looms over whether Iran will directly target Israel or opt for indirect measures through proxy groups like Hezbollah, based in Lebanon.

The recent strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, resulting in casualties including high-ranking Iranian officials, has intensified the already heightened tensions. Israel's subsequent defensive measures, including the mobilization of troops and bolstering of air defences, further underscore the volatility of the situation.

Hezbollah, Iran's prominent proxy in the region, has echoed Iran's sentiments, signalling readiness for potential conflict with Israel. However, Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, emphasized that decisions regarding retaliation lie with Iran, indicating a coordinated approach among Iran and its allies.