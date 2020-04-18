Iran's Chabahar plays key role as India's wheat aid all set to reach Afghanistan, amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Iran's Chabahar port is the connecting link that has helped India send its humanitarian aid of 5,022 MT wheat consignment to help Afghanistan deal with the fallout of coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The vessel that set sail from Kandla port in Gujarat reached Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar on April 15.

Dr Behruz Aghaei, Chabhar Port General Director on the arrival of Indian aid said, "One of the unique advantages of Chabahar is its transit capabilities. Today, Chabahar is one of the most flourishing southern ports of Iran on the transit domain, which can play a vital role in regional trade connectivity."

The 5022 MT is the first consignment of 75,000 MT of wheat India is sending Afghanistan as a gift. The shipment will be cleared and transited through Milak border to Afghanistan next week.

Afghanistan Ambassador to Iran Abdol Ghafoor Liwal while expressing his "special thanks to both India and Iran as our friend and neighbouring country for helping transit of shipment" said, "port of Chabahr has very good potential and proper facilities to send Afghanistan cargoes to different destinations in the world".

It must be kept in mind that in the past when India was keen to send aid to Afghanistan via land, Pakistan had blocked it. This changed in 2017 when New Delhi first sent wheat aid via Chabahar to Afghanistan, which now has become a norm.

Located at southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar is the home for Iran's only oceanic port. The operation of the Shaheed Beheshti Port at Chabahar was taken over by India Ports Global Co in December 2018.

Meanwhile, April 17 saw India sending 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanistan via Ariana Airlines.