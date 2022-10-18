IRCTC scam case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav opposes CBI's demand of cancellation of his bail

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday (October 18, 2022) arrived at Delhi`s Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

#WATCH | IRCTC scam case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court pic.twitter.com/NR06QRhQ13 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Earlier in September, the court granted more time to Bihar Deputy CM to file his reply on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea seeking his bail cancellation in the IRCTC scam case and asked him to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

According to the CBI, Tejshawi Yadav during a press conference held in August had allegedly threatened CBI officers. CBI in its plea stated that RJD leader had threatened the CBI officials while addressing a press conference, thereby influencing the case.

CBI sources said, "Agency has taken serious note of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's statement where he attacked the central agency stating, ‘Don't they have a family' Won't they retire someday' Will only this party remain in power". This is one of the grounds on which cancellation is being sought by the central agency.

The lawyer appearing for Tejashwi Yadav today sought adjournment in the matter and apprised the court that the main counsel has been made election observer in the ongoing election of the Delhi High Court Bar Association.

On the court`s query, the lawyer also apprised the court that the reply has not been filed in the matter yet.

The Special Judge Geetanjali Goel after noting the submission asked Tejashwi Yadav to appear before it on the next date of hearing in the matter -- which is October 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Court also allowed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to travel abroad for medical treatment. He has sought court permission to travel to Singapore for medical treatment from October 10 to October 25. Lalu is presently on bail in CBI and ED in the alleged IRCTC scam case.

(With agency inputs)