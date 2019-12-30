हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Leo Varadkar

Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, on Sunday (December 29) visited his ancestral village in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Varadkar also worshipped his family diety (kuldevta) during his visit to the ancestral village. 

Sindhudurg: Indian-origin Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, on Sunday (December 29) visited his ancestral village in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Varadkar also worshipped his family diety (kuldevta) during his visit to the ancestral village. 

Leo visited Maharashtra along with his sister and friends. They received a grand welcome from the villagers. Leo said this is one of the most precious moments of his life. 

Leo Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar hailed from Maharashtra. He went to Britain in the year 1960 to work for  National Health Service. Ashok Varadkar met his wife here, stayed few years in England and later shifted to Ireland. 

Leo Varadkar is the youngest son of his Ashok Varadkar who is serving as the Ireland Prime Minister since June 2017 and also heads one of the prominent political parties of the country - Fine Gael. He was first elected to Dail Eireann in 2007 representing Dublin West and was re-elected twice. Leo was elected as Leader of the Fine Gael Party on 2nd June 2017 and appointed as Taoiseach on 14th June 2017

He was appointed Minister for Social Protection in April 2016. He worked on several haelthcare schemes and ensured that more people on welfare were assisted to move into the workforce or education. Leo helped out families and parents with the high cost of living by reducing childcare costs; introduced paid paternity leave for new dads; increased maternity benefit; provided free school meals to more children; extended social insurance to provide cover for the self-employed.  

