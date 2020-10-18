Iron man-shaped balloon in UP sky sparks fear of alien invasion

Noida: In a bizzare incident, a balloon in the shape of fictional superhero comic character Iron Man was reported to be flying in the sky over Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday. Anxious locals from the Dankaur area complained to the police about the mysterious object.

According to officials, the locals thought it was an alien and when the balloon descended in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village a huge swarm of crowd had gathered around to catch a glimpse.

Confirming the incident the Noida Police said on Saturday a balloon shaped like a robot was found near Dankaur area's Bhatta Parsaul village. They said it came down because it was losing its gas.

"It was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch," Dankaur SHO Anil Kumar Pandey told PTI.

"It was shaped like the Iron man (comic character) given its colour and design. This was an unusual sight so some people even thought it was an alien, or something like that, and were apprehensive," Pandey said.

The official said the balloon was fished out around noon.

The police did not find anything harmful in the object and is it yet to ascertain who floated it in the air.