हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NSUI

Irregularities in Appointment of Teachers, 200 NSUI members protest

200 NSUI members were detained. NSUI members were protesting against the irregularities in the appointment of teachers.

Irregularities in Appointment of Teachers, 200 NSUI members protest

Patna: Around 200 members of the National Students` Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, was detained by the police in Patna after they headed towards the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The NSUI members were protesting against the `irregularities` in the appointment of teachers. The protesters alleged that the education department of the state was directly involved in the irregularities.

"Around 2,500 NSUI members were on their way to the Raj Bhawan to hand over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan. They were intercepted by the police near the Secretariat. The police also resorted to lathi-charge, injuring several NSUI members," said Madan Mohan Jha, president of the Congress` Bihar unit.

"As huge irregularities appeared in the appointment of teachers, we strongly believe that the education department selectively picked the candidates who are less eligible and have lesser numbers. Many candidates having good numbers have not got jobs. We demand a thorough probe into the matter," Jha said.

"I also request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to pay attention to this matter," Jha added.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NSUIPatna NSUIPatna UniversityNSUI protestBihar
Next
Story

Delhi University Reopening: Practical classes for final year students to resume from Sept 15, check important details

Must Watch

PT2M7S

DNA: Stunt pilot flew the plane through 2 tunnels, made a world record