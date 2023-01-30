'Irreparable Loss': CM Naveen Patnaik After Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Dies of Bullet Injuries

New Delhi: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday (January 29, 2023) condoled the death of Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, who died hours after being shot by a policeman. In a statement, Patnaik, who was believed to be close to 60-year-old Das, said he is shocked and distressed.

"The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover. He has successfully carried out many initiatives in the health department for the benefit of people," Patnaik said.

As a leader, Das was instrumental in strengthening the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), he said, adding, he was a "grassroot person" and was "loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people".

"It is an irreparable loss to the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered," Patnaik said.

ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ଆଣିବାକୁ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ବିଭାଗରେ ସେ ଅନେକ ଅଭିନବ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ଜଣେ ନେତା ଭାବେ ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳକୁ ଆହୁରି ମଜବୁତ କରିବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ବିରାଟ ଯୋଗଦାନ ରହିଛି। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି।

Odisha's Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot through heart

Naba Kishore Das was shot by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, a policeman who was suffering from bipolar disorder which causes extreme mood swings.

The Odisha Health Minister was shot through the heart in the Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district.

"On operating, (it) was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung, and causing massive internal bleeding and injury," the hospital said in a statement.

"The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," the statement added.

President Murmu, PM Modi condole Naba Kishore Das's death

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Naba Kishore Das.

"Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers," Murmu said.

"Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.