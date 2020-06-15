हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IRS officer

IRS officer found dead inside car in Delhi's Dwarka, police finds suicide note

A 56-year-old Delhi based IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his car at Dwarka  District, police said on Sunday.

IRS officer found dead inside car in Delhi&#039;s Dwarka, police finds suicide note

New Delhi: A 56-year-old Delhi based IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his car at Dwarka  District, police said on Sunday.

IRS officer Shivraj was posted in the income tax department was unwell for some time and feared of being coronavirus positive. However, the IRS officer had got himself tested for COVID-19 and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected. 

As per the initial investigation, a purported suicide note has been recovered from his car in which the reason of suicide is mentioned as he feared he had contracted COVID-19 and did not want his family to suffer because of him.

The incident was reported at Dwarka district which received a PCR call about a man found lying unconscious in a car, police said. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Shivraj's body is sent for postmortem after which the real reason for the death will be known.

Tags:
IRS officerIRS officer found deadIRS officer suicideDelhi's Dwarka
Next
Story

Delhi government withdraws order to turn nursing homes into coronavirus COVID-19 facilities
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M49S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Why Sushant Why?' asks nation as Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide