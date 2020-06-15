IRS officer found dead inside car in Delhi's Dwarka, police finds suicide note

New Delhi: A 56-year-old Delhi based IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his car at Dwarka District, police said on Sunday.

IRS officer Shivraj was posted in the income tax department was unwell for some time and feared of being coronavirus positive. However, the IRS officer had got himself tested for COVID-19 and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected.

As per the initial investigation, a purported suicide note has been recovered from his car in which the reason of suicide is mentioned as he feared he had contracted COVID-19 and did not want his family to suffer because of him.

The incident was reported at Dwarka district which received a PCR call about a man found lying unconscious in a car, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Shivraj's body is sent for postmortem after which the real reason for the death will be known.