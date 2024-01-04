This IRS Woman Is Toast Of The Town; Know Why She Is Making Headlines

The inspiring love story of IPS officer Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi inspired Vikrant Massey's film '12th Fail,' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The tale of conquering the UPSC exam and attaining the rank of an officer is inherently inspiring. Particularly, stories of officers who achieve success despite facing significant challenges in limited spaces are truly remarkable. IRS Shraddha Joshi's journey, as portrayed alongside IPS Manoj in Vikrant Massey's film "12th Failed," is particularly motivating.

Shraddha Joshi, an IRS officer, completed her schooling in Almora, Uttarakhand. While her parents initially aspired for her to become a doctor, Shraddha discovered her calling for civil services during her time in Delhi, marking the commencement of her inspirational journey.

When IRS Shraddha Joshi arrived in Delhi for her UPSC exam preparation, she became acquainted with Manoj during coaching classes. To enhance her understanding of Hindi, her teacher recommended seeking assistance from Manoj. Upon learning that Manoj had successfully cleared the Prelims without any coaching, Shraddha was greatly impressed.

IRS Shraddha Joshi commenced her career as a Deputy Commissioner, subsequently serving in the Uttarakhand government. In 2018, she assumed the role of Managing Director at Mahila Economic Development Corporation. Currently, she is involved in the Tourist Department of Maharashtra. Demonstrating academic excellence from the outset, she secured the 121st rank in the UPSC exam. Medha Shankar portrayed the character of IRS Shraddha Joshi in the film "12th Fail."