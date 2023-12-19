Is Dawood Ibrahim Dead? Chhota Shakeel Breaks Silence On Death By Poisoning Rumours

New Delhi: Chhota Shakeel, the close aide of India’s most wanted Dawood Ibrahim, has dismissed the reports of his boss’s death by poisoning as a baseless rumour. He said that Dawood is 1000 percent fit and healthy, and that such rumours are spread with malicious intentions from time to time. The rumours of Dawood being poisoned by someone had been circulating on social media in both India and Pakistan.

Several Pakistani journalists had also tweeted about it, giving credence to these speculations. However, Shakeel told TOI that this news was a hoax. The fugitive underworld don, who is now an asset of ISI, said that he had met Dawood in Pakistan recently and he was absolutely fine.

Dawood is a guest of ISI According to TOI’s report, intelligence sources also denied the possibility of Dawood Ibrahim being poisoned (Dawood Ibrahim Poison News) by any of his associates. The main reason for this is that Dawood has been living under tight security as a guest of the Pakistani agencies for a long time. His loyal men provide him security. Dawood is an asset for the Pakistani agency, which sees him as a weapon of jihadi terror against India. ISI keeps a close watch on Dawood, as he is also on the radar of the US.

He may have been hospitalized However, it cannot be ruled out that he may have been admitted to a hospital at a military base recently. In recent times, several enemies of India have been killed by unknown assailants in Pakistan. Sources believe that the Pakistani intelligence agency is worried that some of its assets may be ‘hit’ before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India.

Along with Dawood’s health, it was also claimed in Pakistan that Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad had been put under house arrest. He is also close to the underworld don. Dawood, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, has been sheltered by Pakistan, but it denies his presence on its soil. The Indian intelligence believes that Shakeel is also present in the Clifton area of Karachi, but Pakistan denies it.