Is Eknath Shinde Quitting? Maharashtra CM Responds To Resignation Rumours

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday assured that he is not going anywhere amid strong speculations about his resignation due to reported discontent among the Shiv Sena MLAs over the entry of NCP rebels in the BJP-Sena government in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shinde said, “It is all rumours...They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party.”

CM Shinde also strongly rubbishes rumours about his resignation while referring to the recent split in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Meanwhile, his party too rubbished rumours that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is resigning, saying “These rumours are being deliberately planted.”





#WATCH | It is all rumours...They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he rubbishes his resignation rumours and also speaks on the split in NCP. pic.twitter.com/hwY1Gr9qUW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

“This negativity is deliberately being created…The Shinde camp MLAs are not upset about Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction joining the ruling BJP-Shinde Sena government,” said Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shinde camp MLA Uday Samant.

Samant, a four-term legislator from Ratnagiri district in the State’s Konkan belt, said that malicious rumours were being planted suggesting that CM Shinde would soon resign while stressing care would be taken in the future to ensure there would be no feuds within the three parties (Eknath Shinde’s Sena faction, Devendra Fadnavis’ BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP group) now running the ‘Mahayuti’ government.

Samant also alleged that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP) were spreading these rumours out of despair at their present situation.

The Shinde camp leader observed that Ajit Pawar, the rebel NCP leader, had himself acknowledged the development being done at the Centre and State under PM Modi and CM Shinde’s leadership.

Ever since Ajit Pawar split the NCP led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, top politicians like Prithviraj Chavan and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut have been repeatedly saying that the BJP had allegedly struck a deal with Ajit Pawar to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra and that the swearing-in process of the NCP leaders was hurriedly carried out due to the imminent disqualification of the 16 rebel MLAs of the Shinde camp.

However, CM Shinde himself said that nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the state ministry. Shinde described as “rumours spread by the opposition” reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry.

Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the state government. Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar's remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles. The remark has made the Shinde camp, which is awaiting the Assembly Speaker's ruling on disqualification complaint against its MLAs, nervous. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who belongs to the Shinde-led group, said reports about Shinde's resignation were false.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut on Thursday claimed MLAs from the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde have started revolting after NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with eight other party MLAs joined the state government.

Some MLAs (from the Shinde bloc) have been sending messages that they want to "seek forgiveness from 'Matoshree'," the Lok Sabha member further claimed while talking to reporters.

It may be noted that 40 MLAs led by Shinde revolted last year against the Shiv Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.