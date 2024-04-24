Is Hot Weather A Risk Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2? Check What IMD Says

New Delhi: In the wake of reports of rising temperature in several parts of the country ahead of second phase of Lok Sabha Elections, Election Commission of India (ECI) convened with India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, earlier this week. During the meeting several crucial decisions were made regarding the mitigation of the looming risk of heatwave over the phase 2 elections.

Weather Forecast For Regions Going To Polls

IMD assured the Election Commission that there are no significant worries regarding heatwaves during the second phase of the General Elections slated for April 26. According to IMD's predictions, the 13 States/UTs participating in this phase can expect typical weather conditions.

During the second phase of voting, all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three each in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir are set to cast their votes.

As per IMD’s recent forecast, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Odisha; heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and interior Karnataka.”

Whereas, Hot and humid weather is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, informed IMD.

ECI’s Preparedness

- A special team made up of people from ECI, IMD, NDMA, and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will check how hot weather and humidity might affect voting five days before each election day. They'll act if there are issues.

- The Election Commission has told the Health Ministry to give advice to local health officials on how to get ready for hot weather during voting.

- ECI will check with state election officials to make sure polling stations have what they need, like shade, water, fans, and other basics.

- IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities will be carried out amongst the public for precautionary measures. To ensure that people know what to do and not to do in order to stay safe from the heat when they go to vote.

- Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, The Election Commission already gave instructions to state election officials regarding "Prevention of Heat Wave Impact" and make sure polling stations have what they need to handle hot weather.