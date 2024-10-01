Israel shook the world with its unprecedented covert operation against Hezbollah last month when thousands of pagers exploded simultaneously inuring the militant group members. After that, a walkie-talkie explosion hit the terrorist organisation showing the deeper strategic counter-terrorism planning by Israel's intel agency Mossad. This has raised concern around the world that what if terrorists copy the same method to target the security forces. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi responded to the query when asked by journalists during a media interaction.

"The pager that you're talking about, it's a Taiwan company being supplied to a Hungarian company. Hungarian company thereafter gave it to them. The shell company which had been created is something which is a masterstroke by the Israelis. And for that, it requires years and years of preparation. So it means they were prepared for it. The war does not start the way you start fighting. It starts the day you start planning. And this is what is most important," said the Army Chief.

He further said that India is being very watchful of its supply chain interruption. "Coming on to our side, supply chain interruption, and interception is something we have to be very watchful of. We have to have various levels of inspection whether it is at the technological level as well as manual level to make sure such things do not get repeated in our case," said Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

#WATCH | On Israel turned pagers into bombs and what India is doing to tackle such issues, Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi says, "...The pager that you're talking about, it's a Taiwan company being supplied to a Hungarian company. Hungarian company thereafter giving it to… pic.twitter.com/O7KzqA1cD1 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

The pager bomb episode came almost a year after the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas' terror attack on Israel on October 8 last year. During the attack, Hamas terrorists had deployed Parachutes and gliders as well to infiltrate into the Israeli territory. Taking a lesson from that, the Indian Army and other security agencies of the country studied the terrorists' attack plan to prepare a counter-terror strategy. With military warfare rapidly changing, the Indian Army is also innovating to keep up with modern technologies.