Hanuman Chalisa row: Amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa and Navneet Rana row in Maharashtra, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday (May 22) asked if Matoshree is a mosque where one cannot recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. While addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Pune, the MNS chief said, “After I asked my workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, the Rana couple (Ravi and Navneet Rana) said they will recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree. Is Matoshree a mosque? Everyone knows what happened between Shiv Sainiks and the Rana couple later, reported ANI. The statement came in reference to the Hanuman Chalisa row, in which, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested after unrest broke out after their announcement that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree.

Raj Thackeray bats for Uniform Civil Code

Addressing the rally, Thackeray also talked about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country and urged the prime minister to bring about the law.

“I request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar,” ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Raj Thackeray demands to rename Aurangabad

Thackeray during his Pune rally urged the prime minister to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar.

About his much-hyped Ayodhya trip that he recently announced was postponed due to health reasons, Thackeray said, ‘Two days ago, I tweeted about postponing my Ayodhya visit. I intentionally gave the statement to allow everyone to give their reactions. Those who were against my Ayodhya visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this controversy.”

Ahead of Raj Thackeray's rally, Pune police have laid down 13 guidelines that MNS, organisers and supporters must follow during the public gathering. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will lead to legal actions. Heavy police were deployed at Raj Thackeray's Pune rally venue.

The guideline came after Raj Thackeray in his earlier rallies, on Gudi Padwa in Mumbai and later in Aurangabad, have been controversial due to his statements seeking the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques as well as for the challenges he threw at the administration on law and order if his demand was not fulfilled.