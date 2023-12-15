Is Modi Government Planning To Take Back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir? Amit Shah Says This

With the Narendra Modi government reserving 24 seats for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the talks around taking back the PoK have again gained limelight in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said in Parliament that PoK belongs to India. Since the Modi government has already done away with Article 370, political experts speculate that the Modi government might take some actions in the near future to take back the PoK. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and even Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had said that the army is ready to take back PoK.

Amid all this, Home Minister Shah was asked during a TV interview whether the Narendra Modi government has any intent to take back the PoK. To this, Shah said, "Will I tell you about my intention in such an event? Do you know me only this much?"

Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in 2024 with an even bigger majority. He also said that all the talks about the north-south divide would end after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said that the people who see the election results as a division of north and south want to divide the nation.

The Home Minister also said that the CAA is a law of the country and is a tool to give justice to the minorities who suffered injustice in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He also said that the CAA is a law to give citizenship and not to snatch citizenship. Shah said that Muslim brothers of India need not worry about the CAA as it won't take back their citizenship.

Shah also said that the Narendra Modi government is serious about implementing the Uniform Civil Code and the issue can be seen as the agenda of the BJP. "Common Civil Code is a very big social and legal change. Everyone's opinion is needed on this. If one, two or three states are making committees for UCC and if that committee takes the opinion of lakhs of people and then a law is made, then the law will be subjected to legal scrutiny as well. Then the mature result will be acceptable to the whole country as per my belief," said Shah.